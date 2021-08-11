Insider Selling: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of HII stock traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $208.93. 136,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 304,507. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.33. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HII. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 191.1% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.