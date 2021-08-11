Insider Selling: Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Insider Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $227,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Adam J. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $315,120.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Adam J. Weiss sold 10,000 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.14, for a total transaction of $521,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $56.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.99 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.27.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.20. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 67.64% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 62.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,956 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,843 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 634,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,732,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 6,995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,068 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 11.1% during the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 226,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,673,000 after acquiring an additional 22,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

CSOD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.75.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

