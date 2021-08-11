Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Paul W. Breaux sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,497,958. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Carvana stock opened at $370.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $158.25 and a one year high of $376.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a PE ratio of -316.32 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $311.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the first quarter valued at $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 6,533.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 40.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 50.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carvana from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.88.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

