Insider Selling: Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Director George H. Ellis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $218,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:BLKB traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.69. The company had a trading volume of 158,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,932. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,750.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $80.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.63. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.92% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Blackbaud by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,156,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,398 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 8.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,236,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,272,000 after buying an additional 175,651 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 121.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,693,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,402,000 after buying an additional 929,285 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 5.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 815,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,957,000 after buying an additional 44,963 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 799,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,018,000 after buying an additional 24,979 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blackbaud from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

