Insider Selling: Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Insider Sells 85,750 Shares of Stock

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) insider Joshua Harris sold 85,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total value of $5,289,917.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $83,281,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Joshua Harris sold 66,055 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total value of $4,055,116.45.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Joshua Harris sold 116,974 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.43, for a total value of $6,834,790.82.

On Monday, July 19th, Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $25,006,977.52.

On Thursday, July 15th, Joshua Harris sold 293,770 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $17,479,315.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Joshua Harris sold 189,875 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $11,671,616.25.

On Friday, July 9th, Joshua Harris sold 336,024 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.98, for a total value of $20,490,743.52.

On Monday, June 7th, Joshua Harris sold 176,555 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $10,153,678.05.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00.

Shares of APO opened at $60.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $64.45.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 34.10%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 46.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 588,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 186,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,344,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 118.1% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

