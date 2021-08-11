Insider Buying: Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Purchases C$81,249.00 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$81,249.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,823,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$286,762,105.58.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.34 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,850.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$33.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$168,664.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$32.86 per share, with a total value of C$82,142.00.

On Thursday, June 17th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$31.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$79,100.00.

TSE:TOU opened at C$32.85 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$15.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.36, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of C$9.82 billion and a PE ratio of 7.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$33.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.76%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$47.50 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$44.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.31.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

