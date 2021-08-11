Insider Buying: Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) EVP Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CSV stock opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $684.38 million, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded Carriage Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “below average” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carriage Services has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

