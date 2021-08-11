Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Head-To-Head Analysis

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) and E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inovalon and E2open Parent’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovalon $667.52 million 8.75 $22.58 million $0.48 77.81 E2open Parent $330.01 million 6.39 -$37.13 million N/A N/A

Inovalon has higher revenue and earnings than E2open Parent.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Inovalon and E2open Parent, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovalon 1 2 4 0 2.43 E2open Parent 0 1 2 0 2.67

Inovalon presently has a consensus price target of $32.29, indicating a potential downside of 13.56%. E2open Parent has a consensus price target of $12.67, indicating a potential upside of 17.28%. Given E2open Parent’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe E2open Parent is more favorable than Inovalon.

Profitability

This table compares Inovalon and E2open Parent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovalon 5.55% 11.72% 4.28% E2open Parent N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.0% of Inovalon shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Inovalon shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of E2open Parent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Inovalon has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, E2open Parent has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Inovalon beats E2open Parent on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management. The company serves technology, consumer, industrial, transportation, and other industries. E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

