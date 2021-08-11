ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.
Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
ING Groep Company Profile
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Read More: What Is an EV Stock
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.