ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

ING has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays cut ING Groep from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Kepler Capital Markets cut ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.01.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $13.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.94. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $6.63 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ING Groep by 1.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in ING Groep by 2.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 13.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ING Groep by 6.2% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

