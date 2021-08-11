Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Announces Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.64 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Inari Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI traded down $13.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.48. 88,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,746. Inari Medical has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $127.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 347.65 and a beta of 2.16.

In other Inari Medical news, COO Andrew Hykes sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.77, for a total value of $744,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,111 shares in the company, valued at $16,811,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,405.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,085 shares of company stock valued at $16,695,298 over the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inari Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

