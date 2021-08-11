ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.26 Million

Equities analysts expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to post sales of $19.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $22.30 million. ImmunoGen reported sales of $18.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $69.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.50 million to $74.37 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $76.83 million, with estimates ranging from $52.30 million to $116.74 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The company had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.92 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 40,780 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 502.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 62,217 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ImmunoGen by 21.6% during the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 729,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,908,000 after buying an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

