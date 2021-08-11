Iluka Resources (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) Trading Down 5.6%

Iluka Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:ILKAF) shares dropped 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.75 and last traded at $6.75. Approximately 1,311 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.15.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.40.

Iluka Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ILKAF)

Iluka Resources Limited engages in the exploration, project development, mining, processing, marketing, and rehabilitation of mineral sands. The company operates through Jacinth-Ambrosia/Mid West, Cataby/South West, Sierra Rutile, and United States/Murray Basin segments. It produces zircon; titanium dioxide products of rutile and synthetic rutile; and ilmenite, as well as activated carbon and iron concentrate products.

