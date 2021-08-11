II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Benchmark

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price cut by analysts at Benchmark from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.59% from the stock’s previous close.

IIVI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup lowered II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered II-VI from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.89.

Shares of IIVI stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 1.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,303.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $536,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,617 shares in the company, valued at $23,890,732.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,335. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $769,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of II-VI by 6.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 169,959 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,335,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 107.9% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 5.3% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 130,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,474,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter worth about $372,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

