IFP Advisors Inc Sells 2,819 Shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,819 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc owned about 0.13% of Sixth Street Specialty Lending worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 400.2% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.81. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.12 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 106.63% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $62.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 74.21%.

TSLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

