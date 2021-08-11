IFP Advisors Inc Sells 17,151 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,151 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMST opened at $51.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.07. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.94 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

