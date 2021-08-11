IFP Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 33.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,242 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.8% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 168,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 73.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 39,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 16,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the second quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $75.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.