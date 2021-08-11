IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Qorvo by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Qorvo by 172.5% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Qorvo by 13.2% during the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. increased its position in Qorvo by 2.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,876,344. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.28, for a total value of $102,830.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,700 shares in the company, valued at $30,515,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,948 shares of company stock worth $4,865,933 over the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $190.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.42.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QRVO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Qorvo from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.68.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

