IFP Advisors Inc Buys 1,089 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 32,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $93.54 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.61. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

