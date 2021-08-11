ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICU Medical, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy, oncology and critical care applications. They are one of the world’s leading pure-play infusion therapy companies, with global operations and a wide-ranging product portfolio that includes IV solutions, IV smart pumps, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needlefree connectors, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. In addition, they manufacture automated pharmacy IV compounding systems with workflow technology, closed systems transfer devices for hazardous IV drugs, and cardiac monitoring systems to optimize patient fluid levels. “

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICUI has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on ICU Medical from $236.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.90. ICU Medical has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $227.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ICU Medical by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,743,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $358,145,000 after purchasing an additional 82,394 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $280,198,000 after acquiring an additional 326,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $186,774,000 after acquiring an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $106,906,000 after acquiring an additional 75,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.