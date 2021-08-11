ICE ROCK MINING Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (ROCK2)

ICE ROCK MINING (CURRENCY:ROCK2) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. ICE ROCK MINING has a total market capitalization of $147,054.26 and $4,291.00 worth of ICE ROCK MINING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICE ROCK MINING coin can currently be bought for about $0.0094 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ICE ROCK MINING has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00045525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.00 or 0.00155279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.57 or 0.00147769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45,561.57 or 0.99644669 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002765 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.37 or 0.00816573 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ICE ROCK MINING Profile

ICE ROCK MINING’s total supply is 15,724,272 coins. The official message board for ICE ROCK MINING is medium.com/@dias.kurmanov . The official website for ICE ROCK MINING is icerockmining.io . ICE ROCK MINING’s official Twitter account is @icerockmining and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ROCK2 token is an Ethereum-based token that allows users to buy mining power in the Ice Rock Mining operation. “

Buying and Selling ICE ROCK MINING

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICE ROCK MINING directly using US dollars.

