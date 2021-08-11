IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) PT Raised to C$13.50

IBI Group (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

IBIBF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IBI Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.79.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS IBIBF opened at $8.98 on Monday. IBI Group has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $9.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.28.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.