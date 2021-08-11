IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3.00

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$3.00 and last traded at C$3.01, with a volume of 742432 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.15.

A number of research firms have commented on IMG. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IAMGOLD to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cormark set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.76.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.33.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

