IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Shares Up 4.2%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) shares shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.49 and last traded at $2.47. 59,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,857,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on IAG. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$6.25 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 59.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.02.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $265.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in IAMGOLD by 3.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,254 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 12,356,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,383,000 after buying an additional 1,130,946 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $24,075,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 176.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,900,535 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $21,654,000 after buying an additional 3,766,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.99% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

