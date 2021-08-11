i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.18% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. i3 Verticals updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.900-$0.960 EPS.

i3 Verticals stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,198. The stock has a market cap of $949.25 million, a PE ratio of -140.57, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.61. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.33.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

In other news, Director David K. Morgan purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.67 per share, with a total value of $95,010.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $221,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IIIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, property management, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.