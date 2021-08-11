Hydro One’s (H) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Hydro One (TSE:H)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$32.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$33.00 price target on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$31.00 target price on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Monday. Laurentian boosted their price target on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.30.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Shares of TSE:H traded up C$0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,833. Hydro One has a 12-month low of C$26.38 and a 12-month high of C$31.54. The stock has a market cap of C$18.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$30.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.