Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$15.00 at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price increased by CIBC to C$15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

HBM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.41.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.38. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$4.55 and a 12-month high of C$11.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.15 billion and a PE ratio of -13.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.45.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$397.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$438.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.0675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Assabgui sold 2,852 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$28,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,807 shares in the company, valued at C$378,070.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.