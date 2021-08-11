Howdoo (UDOO) Price Tops $0.0218 on Exchanges

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 17% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Howdoo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0218 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $10.22 million and $479,021.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00054495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002557 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015323 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $393.87 or 0.00864833 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.73 or 0.00109200 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 55.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.31 or 0.00154391 BTC.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 839,862,560 coins and its circulating supply is 469,379,057 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Buying and Selling Howdoo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

