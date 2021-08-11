Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 945.60 ($12.35). Howden Joinery Group shares last traded at GBX 938 ($12.26), with a volume of 767,684 shares trading hands.

HWDN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 785 ($10.26) to GBX 912 ($11.92) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 875 ($11.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 890 ($11.63) to GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 876.71 ($11.45).

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 848.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.88, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a GBX 4.30 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Howden Joinery Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.37%.

About Howden Joinery Group (LON:HWDN)

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.