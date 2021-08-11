HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Trading Down 0.6%

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) shares were down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €91.60 ($107.76) and last traded at €92.45 ($108.76). Approximately 12,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 14,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at €93.00 ($109.41).

HBH has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Warburg Research set a €119.00 ($140.00) target price on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is €92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 9.15.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. The company's stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden.

