HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) has been assigned a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective by Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.50 ($86.47) target price on shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of FRA:HOT traded up €0.90 ($1.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €68.54 ($80.64). 72,806 shares of the stock traded hands. HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €128.00 ($150.59) and a one year high of €175.00 ($205.88). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €65.85.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

