Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) in a research report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

HLMN has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillman Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:HLMN opened at $13.32 on Monday. Hillman Solutions has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.40.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

