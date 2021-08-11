Herve Fages Sells 8,111 Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Stock

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) EVP Herve Fages sold 8,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $296,132.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of AQUA opened at $37.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.79. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $37.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09 and a beta of 1.88.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 23.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,517,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,294 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 41.2% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,895,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,870 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.5% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,489,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,666,000 after purchasing an additional 109,343 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 37.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,098,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.22.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

