Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 274.23% and a negative return on equity of 88.33%.

HRTX stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Heron Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.36 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HRTX shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for patients suffering from cancer. Its products portfolio include SUSTOL, Cinvanti, HTX-011 and HTX-034. The company was founded in February 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

