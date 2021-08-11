HEROcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $126,506.00 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. HEROcoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $126,506.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 37.3% higher against the dollar. One HEROcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00015721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $403.97 or 0.00882000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00111134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00043184 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin (CRYPTO:PLAY) is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,772 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

HEROcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

