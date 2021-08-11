Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Sells $527,274.42 in Stock

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Director Bruce Benedict Watson sold 12,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $527,274.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bruce Benedict Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Bruce Benedict Watson sold 7,388 shares of Herman Miller stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $347,236.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MLHR opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $621.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.80 million. Herman Miller had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 24.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Herman Miller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.52%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Herman Miller by 4.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,126,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,345,000 after acquiring an additional 49,703 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 317,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,815 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 177.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,056 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth approximately $15,245,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 63.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MLHR. Craig Hallum began coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Herman Miller from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: North America Contract, International Contract, Retail, and Corporate.

