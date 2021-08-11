Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $29.98 on Wednesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $725.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.96.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

