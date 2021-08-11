Henry Schuck Sells 3,286,639 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) CEO Henry Schuck sold 3,286,639 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $179,943,485.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Henry Schuck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Henry Schuck sold 786,607 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $47,400,937.82.

On Thursday, July 15th, Henry Schuck sold 264,580 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $13,043,794.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $18,016,000.00.

On Friday, May 14th, Henry Schuck sold 400,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $16,040,000.00.

Shares of ZI opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.96. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $67.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 258.87, a PEG ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $9,992,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $13,448,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,329,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 6,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $289,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ZI shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.28.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

