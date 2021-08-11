Helpico (HELP) Market Cap Hits $2,530.98

Helpico (CURRENCY:HELP) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 11th. One Helpico coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helpico has a market capitalization of $2,530.98 and $13.00 worth of Helpico was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Helpico has traded up 14% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helpico alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.35 or 0.00151229 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.20 or 0.00155198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,369.77 or 0.99679436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003049 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $398.73 or 0.00857128 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helpico Coin Profile

Helpico’s total supply is 5,008,576 coins and its circulating supply is 23,628 coins. Helpico’s official website is www.helpico.io . Helpico’s official Twitter account is @Helpico_Coin

Helpico Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helpico directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helpico should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Helpico using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helpico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helpico and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.