Hellenic Coin (HNC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Hellenic Coin has a total market cap of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00364662 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006578 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000673 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000036 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000372 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

