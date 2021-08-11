Helius Medical Technologies (HSM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($1.85) per share for the quarter.

Helius Medical Technologies (TSE:HSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported C($2.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.53) by C($0.56). The company had revenue of C$0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.11 million.

Shares of Helius Medical Technologies stock opened at C$19.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12 month low of C$14.26 and a 12 month high of C$40.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-implantable investigational medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

