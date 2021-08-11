Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases Earnings Results

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The company’s revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.800 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.60-3.80 EPS.

HLIO stock traded up $5.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.15. The stock had a trading volume of 221,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,697. Helios Technologies has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HLIO shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

