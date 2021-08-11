Helios Technologies, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Helios Technologies in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Helios Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Helios Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $85.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.17. Helios Technologies has a 52 week low of $35.40 and a 52 week high of $82.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $223.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new stake in Helios Technologies during the second quarter worth $10,992,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 45.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 43.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in Helios Technologies in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Helios Technologies by 7.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

