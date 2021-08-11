Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Heat Biologics were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 112.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. 10.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $6.55 on Wednesday. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.22 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.74.

In other news, Director John K. A. Prendergast sold 35,000 shares of Heat Biologics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $205,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 203,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,193,206.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heat Biologics Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

