Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heartland Financial USA, Inc. is a multi-bank holding company operating through bank subsidiaries in the states of Iowa, Wisconsin, Illinois and New Mexico and a federal savings bank subsidiary in Iowa. The Bank Subsidiaries provide full-service retail banking. Deposit products include checking and other demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits. Loans include commercial and industrial, agricultural, real estate mortgage, consumer, home equity, credit cards and lines of credit. “

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $47.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.30. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $28.37 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,979 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

