Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

Healthcare Realty Trust has a payout ratio of 288.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Healthcare Realty Trust to earn $1.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.9%.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of HR opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $34.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.78 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 1.99%. The firm had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.