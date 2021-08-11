Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $70.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. 28,826 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 441,265 shares.The stock last traded at $52.50 and had previously closed at $54.65.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

In related news, Director Anita Pramoda sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,943 shares in the company, valued at $425,427.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $478,206.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,743,290.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 210,476 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,350. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Health Catalyst during the first quarter worth $47,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.40 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.43.

About Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

