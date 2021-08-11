Head to Head Review: Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) versus Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) and Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Immutep alerts:

This table compares Immutep and Verastem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immutep N/A N/A N/A Verastem -47.93% -33.36% -22.78%

Immutep has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verastem has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Immutep and Verastem’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immutep $4.92 million 58.85 -$9.04 million ($0.22) -17.27 Verastem $88.52 million 5.94 -$67.73 million ($0.44) -6.61

Immutep has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Verastem. Immutep is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verastem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.0% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.0% of Verastem shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Verastem shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Immutep and Verastem, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immutep 0 0 3 0 3.00 Verastem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Immutep currently has a consensus price target of $8.43, suggesting a potential upside of 121.93%. Verastem has a consensus price target of $6.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.64%. Given Immutep’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Immutep is more favorable than Verastem.

Summary

Immutep beats Verastem on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immutep

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors. Its other products include IMP761, IMP701 and IMP731, all of which are related to lymphocyte activation gene 3, a gene linked to the regulation of T cells in immune responses. Immutep Limited has partnerships with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., INSIGHT, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to enhance the life of cancer patients. Its product in development include VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) inhibitor that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK. The company also engages in developing RAMP 201, an adaptive two-part multicenter open label trial to evaluate the efficacy and safety of VS-6766 and in combination with defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of focal adhesion kinase (FAK) in patients with recurrent low grade serous ovarian cancer; and RAMP 202, which is in Phase 2 trial to evaluate the safety of VS-6766 in combination with defactinib in patients with KRAS mutant non-small cell lung cancer following treatment with a platinum-based regimen and immune checkpoint inhibitor. Verastem, Inc. has license agreements with Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. for the development, commercialization, and manufacture of products containing VS-6766; and Pfizer Inc. to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize products containing Pfizer's inhibitors of FAK for therapeutic, diagnostic and prophylactic uses in humans. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Immutep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immutep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.