Head-To-Head Contrast: Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) & SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) and SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Telekom Austria and SoftBank Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telekom Austria 9.04% 14.83% 5.12% SoftBank Group 112.28% 120.43% 26.88%

This table compares Telekom Austria and SoftBank Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telekom Austria $5.20 billion 1.10 $443.69 million $1.32 13.04 SoftBank Group $53.10 billion 1.98 $46.89 billion $1.64 18.60

SoftBank Group has higher revenue and earnings than Telekom Austria. Telekom Austria is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SoftBank Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Telekom Austria has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoftBank Group has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Telekom Austria and SoftBank Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telekom Austria 0 1 1 0 2.50 SoftBank Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of SoftBank Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Telekom Austria pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. SoftBank Group pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Telekom Austria pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SoftBank Group pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

SoftBank Group beats Telekom Austria on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telekom Austria Company Profile

Telekom Austria AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and multimedia services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Belarus, Slovenia, Serbia, North Macedonia, and Corporate and Other. Its products include voice, mobile, satellite, data, and roaming. The company was founded in July 1998 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

SoftBank Group Company Profile

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan. The Arm segment designs microprocessors and develops software technologies. The Brightstar segment engages in the distribution of mobile devices overseas. The Others segment includes smartphone payments business, alternative investment business, fund business in Latin America and operation of the baseball teams. The company was founded by Masayoshi Son on September 3, 1981 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

