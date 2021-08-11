Head to Head Contrast: AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) vs. RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)

AppYea (OTCMKTS:APYP) and RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AppYea and RealNetworks, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AppYea 0 0 0 0 N/A RealNetworks 0 0 1 0 3.00

RealNetworks has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 220.86%. Given RealNetworks’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealNetworks is more favorable than AppYea.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of AppYea shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of RealNetworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of AppYea shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 40.7% of RealNetworks shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

AppYea has a beta of 3.06, meaning that its stock price is 206% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealNetworks has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AppYea and RealNetworks’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AppYea N/A N/A -$1.07 million N/A N/A RealNetworks $68.06 million 1.29 -$4.85 million N/A N/A

AppYea has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RealNetworks.

Profitability

This table compares AppYea and RealNetworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AppYea N/A N/A N/A RealNetworks -11.78% -13.59% -4.61%

AppYea Company Profile

AppYea, Inc. operates as a development stage company. It engages in the acquisition, purchase, maintenance, and creation of mobile software applications. The firm also focuses on healthy CBD products, software development, and lab testing and services. The company was founded on November 26, 2012 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc. provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content. This segment also licenses its codec technology to electronic equipment, microchip, and integrated circuit manufacturers. The company's Mobile Services segment provides digital media services to mobile and online service providers as software as a service offerings, which include intercarrier messaging services; Kontxt, a text message management, anti-spam, and classification product; ringback tone that enables callers to hear subscriber-selected music or messages; business intelligence, and subscriber management and billing for the carriers; RealTimes, a photo and video sharing platform that offers to wireless carriers for integration in their hosted cloud solutions; and SAFR, a computer vision platform. Its Games segment develops, publishes, and distributes casual games, including time-management, board, card, puzzle, word, and hidden-object games. It offers its casual games through mobile devices, digital downloads, and subscription play. RealNetworks, Inc. provides its products and services through direct and indirect channels comprising public relations, trade shows, events, and speaking opportunities; online channels, including social media; third party distribution partners; and third-party distribution channels, such as application storefronts, search engines, online portals, and content publishers. It offers its software and services to consumers, mobile carriers, device manufacturers, system integrators, and other businesses. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

