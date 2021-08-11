Head to Head Comparison: The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) vs. Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ)

The Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) and Valeritas (OTCMKTS:VLRXQ) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of The Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of The Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Valeritas shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Westaim and Valeritas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Westaim 0 0 1 0 3.00 Valeritas 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Westaim presently has a consensus target price of $4.15, indicating a potential upside of 114.79%. Given The Westaim’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Westaim is more favorable than Valeritas.

Profitability

This table compares The Westaim and Valeritas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Westaim -219.20% 4.40% 3.78% Valeritas N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares The Westaim and Valeritas’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Westaim $24.85 million 11.13 -$34.40 million N/A N/A Valeritas $26.40 million 0.01 -$45.93 million N/A N/A

The Westaim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Valeritas.

Summary

The Westaim beats Valeritas on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Westaim Company Profile

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity funds, venture capital funds, and hedge funds. The firm seeks to provide long term capital to businesses operating in the global financial services industry. It typically acquires controlling interests in businesses. The firm seeks to acquire debt, equity, or derivative securities of both public and private companies. It invests with the objective of providing its shareholders with capital appreciation and real wealth preservation. The firm seeks to provide its portfolio companies with advisory services including, but not limited to, advice on capital allocation, financing strategy, performance measurement and merger and acquisition support. It also seeks to partner with like-minded providers of third party capital to help supplement the firm's own capital, when completing acquisitions. The firm generally seeks to hold its investments for seven to 15 years. The Westaim Corporation was founded in 1996 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Valeritas Company Profile

Valeritas Holdings, Inc., a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of technologies to treat patients with Type 2 diabetes in the United States. The company offers V-Go, a wearable insulin delivery device for basal-bolus therapy. It also develops V-Go Prefill that is in the design-development stage for eliminating the device-filling process and the need for EZ fill refrigeration for patients with Type 2 diabetes; and V-Go SIM for real-time tracking information of basal and bolus dosing utilization. The company sells V-Go to third-party wholesalers and medical supply distributors. Valeritas Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

